PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - An Arizona restaurant is now caught up in a war of words on social media after its corporate company wrote controversial Instagram posts. The posts specifically targeted teachers and people who wear masks.
Earlier this week the company page posted this: “Effective immediately, any and all grade school teachers who, by choice, have opted not to return to in person teaching are hereby banned from any and all Kavasutra Kava Bar locations. Furthermore, masks may not be worn in Arizona or Florida locations. New York and Colorado are a bunch of p***y leftists so they can cover their mouths with a dirty cloth."
They went on to post another message that said in part: “Masks are for leftist losers. Teachers unions are trash."
In Florida, when news crews tried to speak with people at their flagship restaurant about the controversy, people mooned the camera and locked the door.
“We have people frequently attack us for the work that we do,” said Christina Bustos.
Bustos is a teacher in Mesa and works closely with the Mesa Education Association. She also is teaching 28 students remotely right now due to their families' choices.
“If being a leftist teacher that wants to keep kids in a remote setting… if that means that I’m looking out for the community, then I’m going to look out for the community,” Bustos said.
Chandler Unified teacher Sarah Frechette said this is embarrassing for the company. “Very out of touch with where we are as a community that’s trying to heal,” she said. “Just misguided and uninformed.”
With many hoping for a better 2021, Frechette said this is the wrong divisive message as we get closer to beating the pandemic. “I was like, July 2020 called and it wants its posts back. I thought we were beyond this fight over masks," she said.
Arizona’s Family went to the Phoenix location of Kavasutra Kava Bar to ask to speak to a manager to get a statement, but was told no manager was around and they couldn’t give us any phone numbers or emails for one.
Beyond just going to the Phoenix location, we also called their flagship location in Florida, in addition to emailing their company and messaging them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, but nobody got back to us with any sort of response or statement.