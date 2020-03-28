PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fifteen people in Arizona have died of the coronavirus and there are now 774 confirmed cases here, the Arizona Department of Health reported on Saturday morning.

COVID-19 is now widespread in Arizona, reaching 14 of our 15 counties. Greenlee is the only Arizona county that is still reporting zero cases.

Here's how the county-by-county number break down.

Apache: 13

Cochise: 3

Coconino: 56

Gila: 1

Graham: 2

Greenlee: 0

La Paz: 2

Maricopa: 454

Mohave: 6

Pima: 120

Pinal: 41

Navajo: 57

Santa Cruz: 2

Yavapai: 13

Yuma: 4

AZ receives second shipment of masks, medical supplies but it may not be enough A letter from the Maricopa County Department of Public Health stated there won't be enough masks and surgical gowns to meet the demand and they don't know when more will arrive.

The John Hopkins University COVID-19 dashboard puts the total number of U.S coronavirus cases at more than 105,000 cases, which is the most cases in the world. Italy is second with 86,498 cases, and China, where the virus was first found, is third with nearly 82,000 cases.

If you traveled to areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.

We want our healthcare workers to stay healthy so they can continue to take care of us all! You can help decrease the spread by taking the appropriate steps of proper hygiene and social distancing. #StayHomeAZ #SocialDistance #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Z3H6mBBair — Phoenix Police Department (@PhoenixPolice) March 28, 2020