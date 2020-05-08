Watch 3TV News live below:

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Valley nursing home has been hit hard by COVID-19, Arizona’s Family learned Friday. Providence Place is a skilled nursing facility on the Glencroft Center for Modern Aging campus, which is located on 67th Avenue, north of US Highway 60. As of Friday, 43 residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus—seven of which have died.

In total, the facility has tested 532 residents. A spokeswoman for Glencroft, Millie Oakson, said 329 of their employees have also been tested, and that 31 of those staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Of those that tested positive, 15 employees returned to work after being re-tested twice with negative results.

There are approximately 1,600 people who either live or work on the Glencroft campus, but Providence Place is the only building on campus that has seen coronavirus cases, Oakson said. Their first confirmed COVID-19 case was discovered on April 1, and the facility started testing residents that same week.

Oakson said they believe COVID-19 entered the facility after one of the residents had to leave to get dialysis treatment. The dialysis center, which has not been named, didn't notify patients that they had coronavirus patients within their building.

The Glencroft residents who died had struggled with a terminal disease or chronic illness that worsened or accelerated after contracting COVID-19.

"There's been no visitors for at least ten weeks," said Leland Gebhardt, whose 69-year-old mother has lived in Providence Place for more than three years. His mother is doing OK and not showing any symptoms of coronavirus.

“It's definitely been very [scary] because all you can do is just wait and just hope that nothing happens, and hold your breath," said Gebhardt, who is pleased with how communicative the facility has been with updating family members through the coronavirus pandemic. "They’ve been so great. They’ve been so proactive sending us letters in the mail to keep us updated."

Oakson said that they are taking several steps to try to keep the cases of coronavirus from growing, including checking employees’ temperatures before they enter the facility, having two isolation areas for affected residents, and testing every day on campus.

It was difficult to get testing on their campus initially because the kits were scarce across the state, Oakson said. The tests are more readily available now.

Arizona’s Family asked Gov. Doug Ducey’s office why an executive order or mandate doesn’t exist that would prioritize testing at long-term care facilities before there is an outbreak or patient within the facility. This was their response: