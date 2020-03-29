PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona Department of Health reported Sunday morning that 17 people have died from coronavirus in Arizona and that there are now 919 confirmed cases in the state.

This is currently still a widespread of coronavirus hitting 14 counties in Arizona.

Here's how the county-by-county number break down.

Apache: 13

Cochise: 3

Coconino: 62

Gila: 1

Graham: 2

La Paz: 2

Maricopa: 545

Mohave: 6

Navajo Nation: 62

Pima: 153

Pinal: 51

Navajo: 60

Santa Cruz: 2

Yavapai: 12

Yuma: 5

COVID-19 cases by age group:

Less than 5 years - 1

5-19 years - 28

20-44 years - 332

45-54 years - 173

55-65 years - 156

65 years and older - 223

Null - 6

COVID-19 cases by gender:

Male - 52%

Female - 48%

If you traveled to areas currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should:

Avoid contact with others.

Do not travel while sick.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol immediately after coughing, sneezing or blowing your nose.

If you need to seek medical care, before going to your doctor’s office, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

Discuss travel to China with your healthcare provider. Older adults and travelers with chronic medical conditions may be at risk for more severe disease.

