CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)– Valley bars have banned smoking inside for a while, but now one business in Chandler is asking customers to take their vapes outside, too-- and it has nothing to do with any new ordinance. They don’t want their customers vaping indoors because they’re worried those vape clouds could carry droplets that spread COVID-19.
Just off Warner Road near Arizona Avenue, Tom Ryan’s recently took to their social media pages to inform customers that vaping was no longer allowed indoors. Bar manager Paige Lokkessmoe said that after seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases it wasn't sitting well with them to allow people to keep vaping inside.
“We decided to stop allowing vaping in the bar because we were, kind of, just looking at the vaping smoke and seeing it settle everywhere around us. And the concern is the ice [and] the bottles that have pour spouts on them,” Lokkessmoe said.
According to Dr. Dan Quan, a toxicologist from the University of Arizona College of Medicine, the droplets that people produce when they sneeze or cough are the same as when they exhale, say, a cloud of smoke.
“Let’s say I take a deep breathe in and I exhale forcibly, I mean, there are still some droplets that form-- and that’s why we suggest everyone wear masks because it does cut down on the amount of droplets dispersed in the air,” Quan said.
Dr. Quan said if you’re going to vape, take it outside because the fresh air will help dilute the droplets. Vaping and smoking will still be allowed on the patio at Tom Ryan’s.
