PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- When you log on to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website, a pop-up appears, warning consumers that some recall remedies may not be available right now because of COVID-19.
"It is a difficult situation and it is a challenge for us, but we’re still doing what we can to find those products that need to be recalled and getting them out of the marketplace," Joe Martyak, the CPSC director of communications, told 3 On Your Side.
For example, several dressers have been recalled recently due to tip-over risks. Often, companies are willing to go to consumers' homes to install wall anchors to prevent the products from tipping over, but because of social distancing, those fixes may be on hold.
"They’re offering the remedy, but can’t deliver the remedy right now because of the pandemic," Martyak said.
In other cases, companies are not able to reach an agreement with the CPSC about a formal recall.
"A second situation we are running into right now because of COVID-19 is where we want to work a recall out with the company, but the company isn’t sure they’re going to around or they’ll be able to provide the remedies," Martyak said. "This is because they’re shut down because of COVID-19 and they’re uncertain about their future."
Bottom line, whether it's a warning or a formal recall, the CPSC says it is important for consumers to stop using products that have been flagged for safety issues. Consumers can sign up for recall alert emails from the CPSC, which are divided by product category.