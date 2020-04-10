PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's a bittersweet Easter weekend for Pastor Ryan Visconti. It's the first for his 3-month-old daughter, and he would have loved to show her off to his church.

"Everybody shows up on Easter, and it's just a celebratory time," Visconti said. "So, it is definitely the Super Bowl of church life. And not being able to gather this Easter is difficult, so there is a part of me that -- I'm mourning that."

Visconti is the lead pastor for Generation Church in the Valley, which has a campus in Mesa and Ahwatukee. This year Easter Sunday services will be online only because of the coronavirus epidemic.

The church has always offered some kind of virtual service, and now, Visconti says they are expanding how they reach people digitally.

"We have pastors and staff who are online during our services who can pray with people in real-time and try to respond to their needs," he said.

Despite the difficulties, Visconti says Easter will still be an amazing day. When asked if he was hopeful about the future, he said yes and that, from a pastoral perspective, a lot of good can come from this.

"For people in our church, I think it's causing them to become more grounded in their faith because challenging situations like this really help you examine, 'What do I really believe, and what does this really mean?'" Visconti said.

Meanwhile, coronavirus is also bringing changes to celebrations at Phoenix parks. This week, Mayor Kate Gallego tweeted a series of videos about rules to keep in mind. This is typically the busiest weekend of the year at city parks, she said.

⚠️#COVID19 Changes to PHX Parks Easter Weekend⚠️The physical distancing we are doing is working—we must keep it up. For @PhoenixParks Easter Sunday is the equivalent of Super Bowl weekend but, not this year. (THREAD) pic.twitter.com/YM3M2Y0iXn — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) April 9, 2020

To keep all Phoenicians safe, picnics and BBQs will not be allowed, she said. All parking lots will also be closed unless there is a handicapped placard on display, Gallego said.

According to the mayor, people can still walk through the park, but the idea is to prevent large gatherings. The focus this weekend will be on education, and not issuing citations, Gallego said.

Gallego pointed out that this is all in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, and we have already made progress. It's tough for everyone to be socially apart, and the sacrifice is personal for everyone.

"I also have a family member right now who is in the middle of chemo, who I can't see right now because of that potential that I might spread the virus," Gallego said. "So I'm missing that physical connectedness with people who are important to me."

Gallego is urging people to honor traditions, but to also make new ones and celebrate from home.

