SURPRISE (3TV/CBS 5) – At the Radiant Church, faith-based leaders and volunteers are helping those in need.
"I think it's the most beautiful thing I've ever seen in my whole life. I mean, this is amazing," one woman who is receiving help told Arizona’s Family.
It’s called the Convoy of Hope, and the drive-thru food and supply donation has already helped several thousands of people in the Valley.
"Both drive-up distribution and also we're doing some things for the elderly and stay-at-home, stay-in-shelter, in-place people, COVID people that have the disease. We're dropping off supplies at their house as well," Pastor Greg Marquart said. "We're expecting another truckload next week so at the end of next week, we should be able to be able to feed another 10 to 12,000 people so we have plenty of supplies and products."
The church is accepting donations during this time to continue helping people in need during this COVID-19 crisis.