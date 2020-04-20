PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Public health experts say one of the keys to containing the novel coronavirus may require a privacy-conscious public to let down their guard.
At issue is something called "contact tracing." It is a tactic that has been employed with success in China and South Korea, in those countries' efforts to corral the outbreak of COVID-19.
"It is tracking down people who have been in physical proximity or close contact with a person who is identified as a case (of COVID-19) during their infectious period," said Kate Ellingson, who is an assistant professor at the University of Arizona's College of Public Health.
"What this enables us to do is test those people and determine whether they are positive, asymptomatically or symptomatically, and make sure that they can isolate themselves safely to stop the additional spread," said Ellingson.
According to a plan released by Johns Hopkins University, the United States would likely have to spend billions of dollars on hiring an army of as many 100,000 contact tracers to equal the effort that showed success in China.
The plan states that Massachusetts, which has a similar-size population as Arizona, would need to hire between 240 and 480 contact tracers.
Officials from the Arizona Department of Health Services were researching answers to questions posed by CBS 5 Investigates about this state's efforts to increase contact tracing.
But the medical director of Maricopa County's infectious disease division said Monday that more work needed to be done.
"We have been able to maintain case investigations throughout the outbreak and contact investigations. However, we are currently not able to do them at full capacity," said Rebecca Sunenshine, MD.
According to Kate Ellingson from the U of A, it may not be too difficult to ramp up a staff of contact tracers. She says university students in public health could do the job, and that tracking technology already used in cell phones could help.
But that would require a willing public. Contact tracing is, by definition, invasive. Who have you been near? When were you near them? Those are questions some members of the public may be wary of answering.
"We're really sort of in a new era. And I think that people are serious about wanting to get life back to normal. And I think we might be surprised at what they're willing to invest or what they're willing to do to be part of the solution," said Ellingson.