PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In Maricopa County, more than 1 million people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But, Consumer Reports says some folks have been ripped off trying to get their shots.
6 coronavirus vaccine scams that target your money and personal information - and what to do about them
In fact, back in January, a website that had a name similar to vaccine maker Moderna was shut down by authorities and its creators were later arrested after allegedly trying to sell vaccines for $30 per dose. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident.
“Scammers are feeding off the frenzy of people trying to get a vaccine by offering fake promises of early access to shots and are targeting people by social media posts, emails, texts, online ads and robocalls,” said Donna Rosato with Consumer Reports.
And it doesn’t appear vaccine fraud will disappear anytime soon. So, to protect yourself from a vaccine scam, first and foremost, learn how to spot the scams. Consumer Reports says take a hard pass if you’re asked for money.
“If anyone is asking you to pay to either book an appointment or to get the actual vaccine, it’s a scam,” Rosato said. “Getting the shot is free and you can’t buy it anywhere. So ignore any emails or pop-up ads charging a fee.”
If you’ve already paid for a vaccine using a credit card, dispute it with your credit card company. Unfortunately, if you used a payment app such as Venmo or Zelle, you’re unlikely to get your money back because they don’t offer the same protections as a credit card.
And NEVER ever reveal any of your personal financial information.
“No legitimate place is going to ask you for your social security number, credit card or bank account information in order to get the vaccine,” Rosato said. “So if you get a call, email or text asking for this, ignore, ignore, ignore.”
For more information on how and where you can register for your vaccination, go to this link for information.