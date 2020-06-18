PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Dating during social distancing and the coronavirus pandemic has been tough for many singles in the valley. "Being single during a pandemic can honestly be a little weird on the psyche, can be a little lonely," said 23-year-old Andres Jimenez.
Many singles are turning to online dating. "When you go on the online dating apps, they don't want to meet up, which is respectable and okay and how it should be, but it's just super hard to date during quarantine," said Jimenez.
"I still get lonely from time to time and strike up a conversation with someone, but how do you meet up with someone when Arizona has the most new COVID cases," said 27-year-old Cailley Chella.
Doctor Nura Mowzoon is a relationship coach and says we might see two different types of behavior during this pandemic. The first, people so hungry for any kind of connection and companionship that they might lower their standards. "In the dating world, some people seek connections superficially, just so there is some kind of connection, but I think other people realize true connections have deeper components to it," said Mowzoon.
On the other hand, social distancing might get you closer to your love interest. "You're forced to go into a space of having conversations rather than being more distracted by being in close physical proximity," said Mowzoon.
Doctor Mowzoon said she's also seeing people focus on self care, which is a good thing. "Quarantine is going to be easier to share it with someone you love, but if you're single you can use this time to dive into yourself and make yourself a better version of yourself," said Mowzoon.
"If I'm going to hang out with someone right now they better be the bees knees, if I'm going to risk my health to hang out with someone in person," said Chella.
If you are going to date, Doctor Mowzoon said meaningful conversations and being vulnerable can help build connection. "Creating a space where you go into deeper conversations, I just don't think you can go wrong," said Mowzoon. "I don't think it's enough. As life gets back to normal, and we start getting back to the real world, we need to take it from virtual or from Skype or Facetime and take it to the real world as soon as possible."