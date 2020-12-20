WASHINGTON (AP/CBS) -- Top congressional leaders announce agreement on COVID-19 relief package, government funding bill.
"We can finally report what our nation has needed to hear for a very long time," said Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "More help is on the way. Moments ago in consultation with our committees the four leaders of the Senate and the House finalized an agreement. There will be another major rescue package for the American people. As our citizens continue battling this Coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be fighting alone. We've agreed to a package of nearly $900 billion dollars. It is packed with targeted policies that help struggling Americans who have already waited entirely too long."
It's unclear when they will vote on it, although the government is set to shutdown if a deal is not reached by midnight.
Democrats had objected to a proposal by Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania that would wind down three lending programs established by the Federal Reserve in the spring to address the economic toll of the pandemic. The disagreement threatened to derail talks over the massive $900 billion relief bill, which includes direct payments to taxpayers, expanded unemployment benefits and hundreds of billions of dollars in pandemic-related aid.
The House and Senate convened Sunday afternoon and could vote on a relief and funding package by the end of the day. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told members to expect votes later in the day, and possibly "late into the evening."
Congress passed a two-day extension of government funding that the president signed into law to avoid a government shutdown Friday night. That extension expires at midnight Sunday, meaning lawmakers would need to extend the deadline further if votes on the relief bill stretch into Monday. Leaders are hoping to combine the relief bill with the larger year-long $1.4 trillion spending package.
An aide to Toomey and a senior Democratic aide confirmed late Saturday that the two sides had reached an agreement on the language in Toomey's proposal. Toomey said on a conference call on Sunday that he had agreed to narrow the language to apply only to the three lending facilities established by the CARES Act.