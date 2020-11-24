PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The soccer fields at Reach 11 in Phoenix are empty now, but the weekend after Thanksgiving will be a whole different story.
One of the state's largest youth soccer tournaments, the Desert Super Cup, is about to kick-off with more than 200 teams, many from out of state.
Steve Gallardo is on the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors.
He said that having these big youth sporting events in the middle of a health pandemic is a bad idea, so he's urging city and town leaders to put a temporary stop on all youth sports for the month of December.
"I think it's time for us to do a timeout," said Gallardo. "Let's just wait 30 days, and then we can all go back on the ball field, but this is not the time to be playing games or time to be risking anyone's health."
The Desert Super Cup website shows a number of health guidelines that players, coaches, family, and fans must follow, including everything from wearing masks to social distancing.
All youth sports, from soccer, football, and baseball, have safety measures in place for their local tournaments.
Rex Gonzalez runs T-Rex Baseball in Scottsdale, which has a number of teams playing tournaments every weekend.
He said that canceling more games for these kids would do more harm than good, especially with all the precautions they're already taking.
"I think it's an absolutely horrible idea to shut down," said Gonzalez. "The well being and psyche of these young men and young women is most important. I think it's huge to get out and be with friends and buddies and being out in society, in the fresh air."
According to Gallardo, the Board of Supervisors will discuss a possible pause on youth sports at their next meeting next week.