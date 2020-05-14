GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - There are new developments at a Glendale long-term care facility. A complaint has now been filed with the State Board of Nursing against the infection control nurse at Glencroft Memory Care Center. This comes just days after Glencroft admitted they gave incorrect information about when and where the COVID-19 outbreak on their campus began.

Arizona’s Family has received many emails from both current and former employees at Glencroft concerned and upset about how they’ve handled their coronavirus outbreak. Now, two new employees have come forward with negative experiences at the care center just this week.

“I’m just glad to be out of Glencroft because I just felt so unsafe working there,” this now-former employee said. He has asked us to keep him anonymous. “I did have a cough and I was experiencing shortness of breath.”

He had worked at the Glendale care facility since 2019, and said on April 30, he took a COVID-19 test at work, and got the results back on May 5.

“They said that my test came back inconclusive. I didn’t know if I was positive or if I was negative, and I didn’t want to go back to work because if I was positive I didn’t want to spread it to anyone else,” he said.

But he said that’s not what they wanted.

“They said take your second test and come back to work,” he recalled.

He told us he told management he didn’t feel comfortable going back to work until he got his second test results back. But he said two days later, still with no results, they terminated him. He’s just one of several employees who have reached out to Arizona’s Family about what they call poor communication and information from management.

A licensed practical nurse at the facility who also tested positive, called us anonymously Friday sharing a similar concern.

She said she was told she needed two negative tests before she could work, but then the facility didn’t honor that after she took her second test.

“They called me and said, ‘Oh, you can go back to work,” she told us. “I said, 'I still don’t feel good,' and she said you’ll just have to use your PTO then for whatever days you want, so I called out Wednesday and Thursday,” she said.

She never got her test results in writing, and neither have several employees we’ve talked to.

“She said, 'Well, I’ve been busy, I’ll have somebody forward it to your email,' which I gave her. I still haven’t got them.”

Now, the Arizona State Nursing Board confirmed they received a complaint against the facility’s infection control nurse, though Glencroft said they have yet to see the complaint.

Glencroft said their HR department has employees complete a consent form when testing, and then tells the employees they will call them once results come in. But they said employees can request a copy. They also said they have only returned employees back to work who have met the time or test requirements set by the CDC.

On Monday, Glencroft told Arizona’s Family they had an “internal communication error” after publicly providing incorrect dates of when and where their coronavirus outbreak began.

Glencroft said they would never jeopardize their mission to keep their employees, residents and families safe.