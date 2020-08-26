PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Nearly half of all Arizona childcare centers are closed because of the pandemic and some might never re-open. Now the central Phoenix community is rallying around a nonprofit preschool to try and keep it from closing for good.
“We are so distraught thinking that we have to close this staple in our community that brings so many families together that helps children develop in so many ways,” said Emily Watson, Director of Cross Roads Preschool. “The school has been around for 57 years and we really pride ourselves in creating these great beginnings for these children.”
But now the pandemic has put that legacy at risk. Cross Roads shut down in March and furloughed all of its teachers with hopes of reopening in August. But unfortunately, the enrollment wasn't there.
“So, when we said we were going to open October 1, we had more families enroll and we're back up to 85 with an October first start date,” said Watson.
But 95 is the magic enrollment number they need. So, in the meantime, they've applied for grants and loans and at the urging of parents, setup a Go Fund Me page with hopes of staying afloat through fall.
“We have to keep this school afloat this school means everything to my family,” said Blaire Hinks, who has 6 children who all went through Cross Roads Preschool. She intends to send her youngest back just as soon as the school can reopen. “We've built something special that is not worth just turning the other way and looking for another option.”
The school remains optimistic that the community support will be enough to carry them through. “We know it is a hard time right now for everybody so to be able to even give $25 like we're just so grateful,” said Watson.
The Go Fund Me account information can be found HERE.