TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A GoFundMe page is set up for Anibal Lucas, also known as Lucas the Cobbler of Broadway Shoe Repair in Tempe. His shop has been closed for the better part of a year. He first closed the shop in January 2020 to care for his wife and daughter, who were in a serious car accident. Then, as he was opening back up in March, he was shut down with many other business owners during COVID-19.
While most everyone else was opening back up, Lucas came down with an infection and would be in the hospital for months, undergoing one surgery after the next. Finally ready to open the shop again last fall, he got COVID-19 himself and was back in the hospital. In early March, he came home from the hospital and is recovering.
"I see a little recovery every day and I know I will be able to walk again and return to the shop and keep going with what I like to do," said Lucas.
Click/tap here for the GoFundMe page.