PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For disadvantaged students, shifting to at-home learning goes beyond just adapting to the online format. Many don't even have the means.

"We have known about youth living in communities of poverty, who don’t have access, devices, connectivity, and we have known about this. But this coronavirus outbreak has really shed light on this great disparity," said Chad Gestson, superintendent of the Phoenix Union High School District.

A Pioneer Middle School student knows this reality all too well. He didn't want to be identified but says he just wants to continue learning.

"It kinda makes me a little bit frustrated because I want to keep all of my grades up, and I want to continue on with my work, and I can't."

Officials said there are still thousands of students without computers at home. Now, the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce is holding a community laptop drive to change that.

"We are telling them to go ahead and drop off those computers. They will wipe the memory. They will refurbish them. If they can’t, the other important part is that they will send them to be recycled," said Todd Sanders, President of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce.

They are partnering with Data Doctors and other local organizations to make this all possible. The first 100 laptops donated will go to the Phoenix Union High School District, where they are seeing a great need.

"We have compiled all the laptops we have, giving them out to students, even giving them out to staff members that need them at home so that they can fulfill their duties, but we just don’t have enough," said Gestson.

Other Valley school districts are urged to apply online to receive the laptops next. Educators said it is a critical need that should be addressed so all students can thrive.

"If kids are at home, during a two-month closure, and don’t have a device and do not have access, then they are going to find themselves much further behind than they are today," said Getson.

If you would like to donate a laptop, you can drop one off at any of the 17 Data Doctors locations across the Valley. For more information, go here. Cox Communications is also offering to install free wireless internet in the homes of students in need.