PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Emergency room doctors at Phoenix Children's say they are seeing a new but familiar illness in children with the omicron variant of COVID-19 -- croup. A telltale sign of a respiratory infection in children, croup characterized by a loud barking cough. Other symptoms include fever, hoarseness, and trouble breathing.
Dr. Wassim Ballan, a pediatric infectious disease specialist, said he and his colleagues have noticed an increase in croup among young children who test positive for COVID-19, especially in the 5-and-younger group that's not eligible for the vaccine.
"The typical sound of croup is two things," Balkan explained. "Number one is the cough that sounds like a barking cough or seal cough, so that's very distinct. The other thing [is] the noisy breathing that happens. Even if the patient is not coughing, you can hear their breathe going in." That cough and the high-pitched whistling are the result of air being forced through swelling around the voice box, windpipe, and bronchial tubes, according to MayoClinic.org.
Croup itself is nothing new, but it can be life-threatening your child's airway closes and they cannot breathe. Most of the time, croup can be treated at home. Symptoms are generally worse at night and can last up to five days. If the symptoms go on longer than that or are severe, it's time to see the doctor. You should also talk to your pediatrician if your child is having trouble swallowing, drooling, struggling to breathe, or breathing faster than usual. If you see a blueish or grayish tinge to the skin around their nose, mouth, or fingernails, that's a sign that they are not getting enough oxygen. It's called cyanosis and is definitely an emergency.