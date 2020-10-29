SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Students at Combs High School in San Tan Valley have the option to return to campus after COVID-19 cases were reported at the school. This comes after it was temporarily closed for about two weeks.

Combs High School in San Tan Valley temporarily closed until at least Oct. 27 There is an "outbreak" at the high school, which means there are two or more positive COVID-19 cases within a 14-day window at the high school.

When the announcement was made, a district spokesperson told Arizona's Family there were three known positive cases at the high school.

In a letter to the community, J.O. Combs Unified School District superintendent Dr. Gregory A. Wyman said Combs High School would close temporarily from Oct. 15 to at least Oct. 27.

He said the Pinal County Public Health Department told him to do so because of the number of staff and students who must quarantine, not because of the number of positive cases reported.

A spokesperson for the district, Kayla Fulmer, says everyone on campus will continue to wear masks, physically social distance, and get temperature checks.

The district expects about 75% of students, or 1,000 kids, to return to campus, and the rest opt for virtual learning. That's about the same as before the closure, Fulmer said.

One change the district is making is at all schools is there will be mandatory seating charts. That way, it will be easier to contact trace, and the schools will be able to communicate with families if there is a coronavirus case in the classroom.