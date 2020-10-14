SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A high school in San Tan Valley will shut its doors for nearly two weeks after people tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to the community, J.O. Combs Unified School District superintendent Dr. Gregory A. Wyman said Combs High School will close temporarily from Oct. 15 to at least Oct. 27. He said the Pinal County Public Health Department told him to do so because of the number of staff and students who must quarantine, not because of the number of positive cases reported.
Wyman didn't say how many people tested positive or how many have to go into quarantine. Wyman would only say there is an "outbreak" at the high school, which means there are two or more positive COVID-19 cases within a 14-day window at the high school.
All other schools, departments and the district office will remain open, Wyman said.