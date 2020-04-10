Coconino County has highest COVID-19 death rate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is preparing to unveil specific data related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday. But CBS 5 Investigates has analyzed data that is currently available and found that Coconino County has the highest number of deaths per 100,000 residents in the state.
"Death rates are not accurate because there is not an accurate count of the total people that have been infected with COVID-19," said Matthew Maurer, who is the epidemiologist and operations section chief for Coconino County’s COVID-19 response.
"Collection equipment continues to be in short supply. Therefore, we are primarily testing people with more severe symptoms," wrote Maurer in an email to CBS 5 Investigates.
Maricopa and Pima counties have the highest number of confirmed cases, but they also have the largest populations of Arizona counties.
When you break it down by deaths per 100,000 residents, Coconino County has the most at 10.7 deaths. Next comes Navajo County, with 6.4 deaths. Pima County has 2.5 deaths, and Maricopa County has one confirmed COVID-19 death per 100,000 residents.
Coconino County officials say they have a rigorous testing program, which may explain the high numbers. When state health officials release the new data on Sunday, it may help answer questions about "why," "where," and "who," when it comes to infections across Arizona.
"The site will include the following information: Race and ethnicity of confirmed cases, identification of confirmed cases by zip code, and the ages and gender of COVID-related deaths," said Dr. Cara Christ, who is the director of the Arizona Department of Health Services.
But, as the health officials in Coconino County said, the new data will be limited because so few people in Arizona are being tested. The data will fill in some blanks, but many questions will remain unanswered.