FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Health officials confirmed on Tuesday Coconino County has its first coronavirus death.

Coconino County Health and Human Services said the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions. The agency is trying to identify and contact anyone who may have come into contact with the man. Those people will be asked to quarantine or isolate as necessary and will be monitored for fever and respiratory systems.

There have been 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Coconino County. There are now a total of six deaths related to coronavirus and more than 320 cases in Arizona.