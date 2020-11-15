TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Club soccer teams from California and other states are making the trek across the desert to the Phoenix area every weekend to take part in tournaments that are not allowed in other states.

"Right now there are no tournaments, no games being played in Southern California," said Rick Hackett, who drove to Phoenix from San Diego with his family on Friday for a weekend tournament.

Asked if he was concerned about the pandemic, he said, "Yes." But not with youth soccer. "Feels like where the spectators can maintain social distancing and the kids can play and you’re out in the sunshine, you know it’s not as much of a concern as being bottled up inside a gymnasium." said Hackett, drawing a distinction between outdoor sports and indoor sports like basketball and wrestling.

Ten days ago, the Arizona Interscholastic Association came out with new guidelines for high school winter sports, which include soccer, basketball and wrestling. As a result, districts in the Phoenix area have put those sports on hold.

But that has no effect on club tournaments, which have no affiliation with schools.

"It concerns me. But it doesn't concern me to the extent, like the fact that we don't have a statewide face covering mandate or the fact that we don't have proactive inspections of bars and restaurants and nightclubs," said Will Humble, who is the former director of the Arizona Department of Health services.

Humble says there is a risk of transmission from the increased travel and contact on the field, but he sees other activities as riskier and more worthy of regulation. "So yeah, it bothers me. But it's not like the thing that consumes me," said Humble.

Parents who traveled from California for the weekend tournament, and who spoke to CBS 5 Investigates said they believe the benefits of outdoor activity outweigh the risk.

"Out on the field I feel that the kids are there boosting their immune systems by getting that exercise and releasing that stress," said Kim Hanley, who is from San Diego, but has spent the past two weekends in the Phoenix area with her family for youth soccer tournaments.

Hanley says there were six teams from her children's club here this weekend. She says the teams are taking precautions.

"Normally we are organizing barbecues and dinners out with the whole team and hanging out in each other's rooms. Here, everybody is staying sometimes in different hotels. There’s no hanging out in between games," said Hanley.

Rick Hackett told CBS 5 Investigates that he heard about California teams who have played every game in Arizona.