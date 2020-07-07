PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- On the same day a judge denied Mountainside Fitness CEO’s request to throw out Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order to close gyms, there is evidence that gyms are remaining open in Arizona.

Judge Timothy Thomason ruled Tuesday morning that Ducey's executive was not irrational. Mountainside Fitness shut down at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to comply with the court’s decision, pending litigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, Orangetheory Fitness sent an email to members and posted on social media that they would close. The gym remained open since Gov. Ducey’s executive order on June 29. Arizona’s Family has confirmed Scottsdale and Tempe police made contact at Orange Theory locations in the past week to inform them of the executive order, but no citations were issued.

As of Tuesday night, Club Pilates and YogaSix are still operating in the Phoenix-area. Both franchises have classes readily available to book online.

Club Pilates has locations in Chandler, Gilbert, Tempe, Mesa, Queen Creek, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Glendale, Goodyear and Peoria. The majority of their locations are open and some classes even are waitlisted because they are full.

The Arcadia, Gainey Ranch and Scottsdale Shea Club Pilates have closed and are planning to reopen at a later date.

Chandler, Gilbert, Glendale, Tempe police departments said no citations have been made in their jurisdictions. Phoenix police, where most of the Club Pilates studios are located, did not respond to Arizona’s Family request for comment on the studios still operating in their jurisdiction.

YogaSix has two locations in Scottsdale, both with classes available to book right now. Scottsdale police have visited these locations, but the contacts have been educational only.

A spokesperson for Gov. Ducey’s office released the following statement about Club Pilates and YogaSix remaining open, “The governor's executive order will continue to be enforced. Businesses need to comply with the public health orders and we ask all individuals continue to make smart decisions, wear a mask, and stay home as much as possible.”

Arizona’s Family has reached out to Club Pilates and YogaSix and asked them why they are still open. They have not yet responded.