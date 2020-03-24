MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A closed public school district in the East Valley is making sure their medical supplies don't go to waste.

The East Valley Institute of Technology is donating 2,500 masks and personal protection equipment (PPE), including 350 isolation gowns, to a medical facility in Show Low in need of supplies. The supplies are used by students in the EVIT School of Health Sciences program.

Like other public schools across Arizona, EVIT is closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, so their supplies were not being used. The school's Governing Board President Ronda Doolen, who is a registered nurse and dean of nursing at Arizona College, coordinated with Representative Walt Blackman and Senator Sylvia Allen to identify the need for supplies at Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.

“When I heard a need existed, I absolutely made the connections I could to help those who are helping others,” Ms. Doolen said. “That’s what is needed in times like this – looking for real solutions that solve real problems.”

EVIT personnel gathered their supplies, which were picked up by medical professionals on Monday.

“Most often, we view our community as being the East Valley, but in times of need, we recognize our community is the great state of Arizona,” EVIT Superintendent Dr. Wilson said. “We are happy to help Sen. Allen and the good people in her communities.”