TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- For the class of 2020, the coronavirus has left major holes where monumental celebrations should be. The Thunderbird School of Global Management at ASU was not about to let this class move on without a proper send off.

It's not traditional; it's digital! And it's how Thunderbird’s Global community celebrated the spring class of 2020.

Thunderbird grads at ASU 'walk' virtually using avatar robots Students will be using some high tech robots to accept their diplomas.

Graduates understood that COVID-19 and social distancing restrictions would make a traditional commencement impossible. So they welcomed the opportunity to use robots and walk virtually, navigating the graduation ceremony from their keyboard. The graduates even got to pose for pictures together.

Technology made these monumental moments possible, even in the midst of a pandemic.

It was not traditional or what anyone was hoping for, but certainly something they'll always remember. And this group of grads will also get to celebrate again, in person, when Thunderbird holds the grand opening of its new hi-tech state-of-the-art global headquarters in downtown Phoenix next year.