TEMPE, AZ (3 TV / CBS 5) With the federal Paycheck Protection Program out of cash, the City of Tempe is partnering with Desert Financial to launch an emergency loan program to help small businesses impacted by COVID-19.
“We are doing everything we can to help our local Tempe businesses through this pandemic,” said Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell in a statement sent out by the city. “We thank Desert Financial Credit Union for being willing to think creatively with us and for making this program possible.”
The $1 million Tempe Small Business Emergency Loan Program is geared toward small businesses in the city that employ between 5 and 50 people. Loans will be available in amounts between $5,000 and $20,000.
The first payment will be put off for 90 days.
"Together we’ll help business owners continue to deliver goods and services until recovery begins in earnest — and that benefits the entire community,” said Jeff Meshey, President and CEO at Desert Financial Credit Union.
According to the city, the program will last for three months of until all of the funding guaranteed by Desert Financial has run out.
Small businesses in Tempe can apply for the program here or by calling 602-335-6318.
More information on the application process and qualifications for loans can be found here.