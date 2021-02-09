TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Tempe handed out masks and hand sanitizer to different businesses on Tuesday.
Each business gets a bag full of $200 worth of personal protective equipment supplies to make sure both workers and customers are safe.
"A healthy community creates a healthy economy, so we want our residents and workforce to be healthy and business to get back to their regular day-to-day routines," said Brian Mccartin from Tempe Tourism.
Laura Briscoe owns Laura's Gourmet Granola. She helped hand out the free personal protective equipment to businesses. She said everyone has been delighted and surprised by the free supplies.
"He's like, 'Well, how much is it?' And I said, 'it doesn't cost anything. This is a gift. It's a donation,' and right away, he's like, 'This is fantastic.' He was super excited," Briscoe said about one interaction with a business.
As a business owner herself, she also got her own bag, which will help protect her employees.
"The more we can protect our own employees or protect ourselves from customers who are coming in, the easier will be for us to get past this pandemic," Briscoe said. "We do know is that the mask provides a definite level of protection, that is proven at this point. So, yeah, the less spread of illness, the more opportunity for us to come back and come back stronger."
The free supplies couldn't have come at a better time, with spring training just around the corner, meaning more people will be coming to town and going into businesses.
"I think having this equipment available, the masks available more readily for this, it makes it very easy and not confrontational to just share a supply with somebody and just gently remind them that this is for everybody's benefit," Briscoe said.