SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Surprise has closed city park amenities and facilities to the public to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The closure impact the following city facilities:

Playgrounds

Water fountains

Basketball courts

Pickle ball courts

Dog parks

Skate parks

Splash pads

Restrooms

Volleyball courts

"There's plenty of opportunities to ride bikes, walk paths, and view nice lakes," said Donna Miller, director of Parks and Recreation with the City of Surprise. "We just want people to be cautious about getting together in groups and really maintain social distancing."

Arizona now reports 6 deaths, 329 cases of coronavirus statewide The Arizona Department of Health Services reported Tuesday morning that 5 people have died and there are now 326 cases of coronavirus in the state.

Here is a list of the following parks and recreation facilities that will continue to be closed:

Countryside Recreation Center

Sierra Montana Recreation Center

Villanueva Recreation Center

Surprise Tennis and Racquet Complez

Surprise Aquatic Center

Hollyhock Pool

There currently is no reopen date as of yet but if you have questions or concerns, you can email the City of Surprise's recreation department at recreation@surpriseaz.gov or call 623-222-2000.

In the meantime, continue practicing social distancing when using walking paths or enjoying open space areas and continue to wash/sanitize as much as possible. And if you aren't feeling well, please stay home.

"I understand," said Albert Jimenez. "These things have to be done if we want to avoid the virus going around."

"It just makes it more and more difficult with less and less you can do with your family," said Cheryl Crawford.