PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Many folks have been trying to beat cabin fever by hitting the hiking trails. But even that activity will soon come with some "social distancing" restrictions. The City of Phoenix says starting this weekend, it will be limiting access on some of the more popular trails.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department says that to address increased volume on some city hiking trails, starting at 5 a.m., the department will limit access to several of the "high-traffic" hiking destinations. The amount of parking spots could be cut by about 50%. In addition, the department will increase visibility of park rangers and city staffers at those locations to resolve any possible issues with vehicle and foot traffic. The City says people will likely not be turned away but instead asked to wait. The goal is not to give out citations but if someone isn't complying respectuflly, officers might.

Effective Saturday, March 28, and until further notice, the following areas will be impacted:

Papago Park – Hole in the Rock : The main parking lot for Hole in the Rock will be closed and access by hikers to Hole in the Rock will be limited. Trail usage at this location has nearly tripled over the last three weeks, compared to the same period in 2019. Other parking lots within Papago Park will be open, as will other trails and access points.

Camelback Mountain – Echo Canyon Trailhead: Traffic and parking controls to manage ingress and egress will be in place to resolve overcrowding.

Piestewa Peak Trailhead: Traffic and parking controls to manage ingress and egress will be in place to resolve overcrowding.

South Mountain Park – Pima Canyon Trailhead: Traffic and parking controls to manage ingress and egress will be in place to resolve overcrowding.

South Mountain Park – Dobbins Lookout: Vehicle access on Summit Rd. will be controlled to resolve overcrowding at Dobbins Lookout.

Vehicle access on Summit Rd. will be controlled to resolve overcrowding at Dobbins Lookout. Camelback Mountain – Cholla Trail: Due to rock remediation and trail maintenance following recent rain, this trail will be closed for approximately two weeks.

City staffers will be continually monitoring vehicle and foot traffic at trailheads citywide, and additional limits could be put in place at other locations if needed. If hikers see that a trailhead is busy, they should avoid contributing to a large group and use another trail or visit another trailhead.

Phoenix is home to more than 200 miles of trails, and while these limitations are in place, the hiking community is encouraged to explore trails in other areas. Suggested alternate trail locations include the Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area and the Reach 11 Recreation Area. Detailed trail information, trailhead locations and important "Take a Hike. Do it Right." hiking safety guidelines can be found online.

Residents can also exercise outside by walking, jogging or biking along the recently renovated Grand Canalscape. They can also take advantage of paths in more than 40 city parks. All Phoenix parks, sports complexes, and golf courses are open during normal hours of operation. Residents can find an outdoor recreational amenity in their neighborhood and learn more about responsible social distancing when using a park or trail by visiting Phoenix.gov/Parks.