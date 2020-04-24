PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix City Council announced Friday that public transit schedules would be temporarily reduced due to coronavirus impact.

The changes go into effect on Monday, May 4. The start of service will shift to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. on the weekends.

Late night service hours will be temporarily eliminated. Service will end at 11 p.m. every day.

The schedule reduction allows public transit to focus on areas and routes with the highest needs. Essential bus service will continue in every community.

Phoenix to limit number of passengers on public buses There will be different passenger restrictions based on the type of bus.

The City of Phoenix says their priority is the safety of riders, drivers and the community. The City asks riders to use public transit for essential trips only, and to plan extra time for trips as these changes may affect commute times.

The following COVID-19 preventative measures remain in place:

Passenger limits on buses

Social distancing of 6 feet or more between riders

Passengers urged to use a mask or cloth face cover

Rear door boarding and deboarding

Driver's area separated with plexiglass

Hand sanitizer on buses

Contractors distributing PPE to drivers

Visual-only fare inspection

Enhanced vehicle cleaning

Riders can find the latest schedules and updates at valleymetro.org.

