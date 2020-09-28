PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is now providing free rapid, mobile COVID-19 testing.
With the newly developed antigen test, results are available in as little as 15 minutes. Together with Vincere Cancer Center, the city’s medical partner, the Mobile Testing Van is one of the few COVID-19 test providers in Arizona to acquire the antigen test and possibly the only one in the state to offer it to the community at no cost.
Access to rapid, onsite results has become crucial as many local businesses begin their re-opening processes and require their employees to present recent COVID-19 test results before reporting back to work. Additionally, many individuals do not have the luxury of being off from work, even for a few days, to wait for results. The antigen allows people to take the COVID-19 tests during their lunch break and have the results in their hands before their break is over.
Appointments are not required, but they are recommended. Check the City's website to find a mobile testing site near you and to schedule an appointment.