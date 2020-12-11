PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kids riding their bikes is an everyday activity in Katie Seyk's Phoenix neighborhood, and that can be a concern for the Valley mom, who worries about all the cars driving down the block.
"We're in Central Phoenix, so we do get a lot of people driving through, and cutting through, trying to get between 7th Street and 16th Street," said Seyk.
But the stress of watching her kids play in the street may be going away, at least temporarily. Seyk is one of several homeowners who've applied for the City of Phoenix's new "Shared Streets for Social Distancing' pilot program.
The city is looking to close off a number of streets to non-local traffic so that neighborhoods won't be as busy and homeowners will have more open space to do things outdoors.
Mailen Pankiewicz is the Phoenix pedestrian safety coordinator. She said that with so many people stuck at home because of Covid-19, they wanted to encourage people to walk, run, or bike ride more often.
"If we know that we're going to have more people that want to be outside, we have great weather to do it," said Pankiewicz. "The overall idea is to provide an opportunity for people to do it safely and have more space."
Similar programs have already been established in other cities across the country. Streets that qualify will not be completely closed off, they'll still be open to local traffic, mail deliveries, and other services, and that's just fine with Seyk, who hopes her street qualifies for the program.
"I think the neighborhood would just flourish with that kind of space and an area for that kind of activity," said Seyk.
The City of Phoenix will accept applications for the "Shared Streets" program through Dec. 31st. The pilot program will run from January through May.
For more information on how to apply for the program and what the qualifications are, click here.