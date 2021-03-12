PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - They are the lifeblood of our economy- but during the pandemic we saw far too many small businesses close their doors for good.
The City of Phoenix is now trying to break away from that by launching a new website with free services to help businesses bounce back. The timing is critical because there are still far too many businesses barely staying afloat.
"It’s been a rough year,” said Juan Cruz the owner of International House of Food. "We are still in business, but a lot of people think we are closed for some reason,’ said Cruz.
But Cruz is optimistic. "We are still open we are still here and making great food,” said Cruz.
The restaurant, which is at the corner of Van Buren and 15th Avenue, sits less than a mile from City Hall, where Mayor Gallego just proclaimed March “Phoenix Small Business Month.”
"We reached out to thousands of small businesses in Phoenix and asked them what they needed,” said Mayor Gallego. She said much of the feedback was for a one stop website a support page to help businesses just like Cruz’s rebound. “We have partnerships with groups like the BBB and KEVA that will help with loans or grants in about the $5,000 range. We have a concierge team that can answer whatever your questions are,” said Mayor Gallego.
Called the Phoenix Small Business Toolbox, people can access free services like marketing and expansion assistance and help with hiring and training, something Cruz is currently trying to tackle. "Now it’s different; we now need employees. I had to let go most of my staff and I know some people are getting unemployment benefits, but the hard part is getting employees, you know,” said Cruz.
Mayor Gallego estimates nearly 15% of Phoenix small businesses closed for good during the pandemic.
"We do have some data saying we have not had quite the decline as some of our other cities,” said Mayor Gallego.
But said the city's economy is expected to once again surge starting around the Fall. "We can now see a light at the end of the tunnel, "said Cruz.
And small businesses are an essential part of that comeback. For a link to the small business resource website click HERE.