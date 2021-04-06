PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Phoenix is keeping its mask mandate in place, despite the fact that Gov. Doug Ducey relaxed COVID-19 guidelines late last month in an executive order.

The announcement came Tuesday afternoon. The City said the declaration "mandates mask-wearing in public for most people within the City of Phoenix. The mandate follows Arizona Department of Public Health Face Covering Guidance and is in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control guidance stating that masks should be worn in addition to staying at least 6 feet apart to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

Officials say the mask mandate will stay in effect until the City Council votes to end or amend it.

In a tweet, Mayor Kate Gallego said, "I stand with the majority of the council who agree that (the Governor's) unilateral decision to order cities to abandon mask requirements is a case of significant government overreach. Protecting public health must come first. Masks are the best & fastest way to fully reopen & recover."

Back on March 25, Gov. Ducey rolled back COVID-19 restrictions in the state through an executive order. The order stated that businesses could now make their own policies when it comes to masks and banned local government mask mandates.

While Ducey had never issued a statewide mask mandate during the pandemic, he "encouraged personal responsibility." As a result, many cities and towns implemented their own mask requirements during the summer.

But under his latest executive order, Ducey said, "those local mandates will be phased out," and counties, cities, and towns will not be able to enact new mask mandates.

However, Mayor Gallego has been clear on her stance. When Ducey made his announcement back in March, Mayor Gallego tweeted her response, saying that his decision contradicted the best scientists in the field.

"The horrible surge last June was only curbed by masking- when the Governor finally allowed cities to do it. To abandon precautions now is like spiking the ball on the 5-yard line," Gallego said. "We know new variants are circulating. The risk of another surge is real. The governor clearly cares a lot less about the people of Arizona than his political future." To read Gallego's full letter to Gov. Ducey, click here.

Gallego, a Democrat, has been one of Ducey's most pointed critics during the pandemic, saying he's done far too little to slow the spread of the virus while tying the hands of mayors who tried to do more.

"This crisis has made it clear to all of Arizona that you put partisan politics ahead of saving lives," Gallego wrote in a letter dated April 2. "It is also no surprise that you have expressed your opinion in a partisan, divisive way rather than in a genuine effort to keep our residents safe."

Gallego has said the City of Phoenix "will continue to be a leader in implementing measures to stop the spread of COVID. We would welcome you to join us in that effort."

It’s no surprise given how slowly @dougducey responds to changing events, that only now he has an opinion about a 9-0 decision the PHX council made. We will continue to be a leader in implementing measures to stop the spread of COVID. We welcome the gov to join us in that effort. pic.twitter.com/2ps7nLWuTI — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) April 2, 2021

Pima County officials have taken a similar stance in keeping a mask mandate in place. They said they would continue to enforce the mandate to contain the spread of COVID-19, despite Gov. Doug Ducey's order banning government requirements for face coverings.

Officials in Arizona's second-largest county said health inspectors would continue enforcing mask requirements in restaurants and other businesses, which could face fines of up to $500 or the loss of their operating permits.

The mayors in Flagstaff and Tucson have also defied Ducey and maintained their mask mandates.

Research indicates the coronavirus spreads through respiratory droplets that are emitted when people breathe, talk, cough or sneeze. Public health experts worry that lifting restrictions too soon will allow the virus to spread to more unvaccinated people and potentially mutate in ways that make vaccines less effective.

VACCINE MILESTONE

However, Arizona has reached a huge milestone in its vaccinations. As of Tuesday, April 6, one-third of Arizona’s population has now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, says the Arizona Department of Health Services. That's one in three people who have been partially vaccinated in not quite four months.

2,371,894 people have had at least one shot

33.0% people are fully vaccinated

1,492,999 vaccine doses administered

Looking at Arizona's vaccination numbers as compared to the rest of the country, we were running on the low end of the middle, as of Sunday, April 4, before we hit that 33% milestone. According to The Associated Press, individual states have between 24% and almost 41% of their populations at least partially vaccinated.