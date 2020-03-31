PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Peoria wants small business owners impacted by COVID-19 to know they don’t have to figure out what to do alone.

Last week, the city launched a task force to help by reaching out, supporting and offering resources to small businesses in Peoria.

Gov. Doug Ducey announces stay-at-home order for Arizonans Gov. Ducey has ordered a statewide order to stay at home to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. "Stay home, stay healthy and stay connected," he said.

Many businesses have to move fast, get creative, and come up with innovative ways to stay afloat. Especially with Governor Ducey’s “Stay at Home Order” which takes affect Tuesday at 5 p.m.

One example includes handing out 4 foot by 4 foot red banners to restaurants to hang out front that read “Open During COVID-19. Pick-up & Delivery available.”

The signs make it easier for drivers to tell if the restaurant is still open, encourage customers to come by and support them during this uncertain time.

Peoria’s task force has met every day so far. Their partners include: ASU Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Peoria Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Development Council.

“It’s a lot of great activity happening in a short amount of time. Everybody has been incredibly patient in recognizing that in every day and every hour we find different resources, things are changing,” said Kristin Slice with ASU Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Slice stresses this is not just one-way communication. The task force is asking business owners what they need through an online survey and everyone is able to problem solve together.

City of Peoria is also offering COVID-19 business resources on its website. The City will also start making appointments with businesses to help business fill out the SBA loan. You can make an appointment here.

The Arizona Commerce Authority's website is also another resource.