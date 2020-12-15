MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While other cities have canceled sports tournaments well into the new year, the City of Mesa is still allowing them and has outlined safety protocols for them at city-owned facilities.

During a City Council study session on Monday, members announced the new rules, which include mandatory masks for spectators, social distancing and reduced capacity on sports fields. It'll be up to event organizers to "strictly enforce" these protocols, the City Council said. If the rules aren't followed, it could mean cancelations of games and tournaments, or the event may not be allowed back. The new rules went into effect on Tuesday and will apply to tournaments on or after Friday.

"After hearing concerns from our healthcare community about the severity of the health crisis, we reached out to our partners at Visit Mesa to work together to tighten protocols in the visitor industry, to keep our residents safe and keep teams on the field," said Mesa Mayor John Giles.

Other Valley cities have decided to ban all organized sports activities instead of implementing new rules. Peoria canceled all tournaments through Jan. 8, while Phoenix banned them through at least February. Surprise and Tempe are also not allowing tournaments.