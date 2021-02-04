MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After almost a year of financial hardship for people all over Arizona, people in Mesa have an opportunity to get more help paying rent and utilities.

“People are still struggling to make payments. Maybe they were laid off,” said Mesa Community Services Director Ruth Giese.

Now, Mesa residents have another shot at getting help as they play catch-up. Stacey Barker was in that boat during 2020. She was without a job for most of the year and behind on rent by three months. Recently, though, CARES Act money helped the single mother of 2 right her ship.

“I am able to breathe again, knowing that I have a place to live, and I don’t have to stress any longer about getting the back rent paid,” she said.

An applicant’s income must fall below 80% percent of the median income in their area to qualify, and priority will be given to those who fall below the 50% mark. People who have been unemployed for 90 days or more also get priority. This chart can help you figure out where you fall.

“We’re able to help families that qualify for quite a few months if they’re in arrears,” Giese said.

“That is amazing. Those are the people that need it,” Barker said. As for Barker, she’s going to pay it forward by sitting out for this round of assistance. “Now I think I’m doing okay, and I would rather someone in a worse position get help rather than myself.”

You can apply for the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program HERE.