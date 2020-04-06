GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- You might call it a "sign" of the times. These days, as you drive past your favorite restaurants, you're likely to see signs hung outside that say "open for curbside/pickup/delivery."

Restaurants around the state have shut down their dining areas amid the COVID-19 crisis, but have scrambled to stay in business by offering takeout or delivery meals.

The City of Glendale has been distributing big red banners to restaurants advertising that those businesses are open for pick-up or delivery during this climate of social distancing.

Glendale officials say they want to help get word out that they are still ready for business. Restaurant owners in Glendale can email jpederson@glendaleaz.com to request the appropriate sign. Glendale residents and visitors will also see reminders on overhead digital traffic signs.

Many restaurants are offering discounts and specials for customers during this time. We have a running list of those deals posted HERE.

Some restaurants are even offering up free meals. For example, Barrio Cafe in Phoenix is serving the public free food every day after 5 p.m. The head chef decided not to sell her food and beverage and decided to give it away.

"My margaritas to-go in a gallon aren't important right now," said Barrio Cafe owner and chef Silvana Salcido Esparza. "I'm worried about my fellow man, especially the sanity part." Esparza said the food is prepared by volunteers who passed a clean criteria to be inside of the kitchen. The meals are freshly cooked, along with groceries given to the public.

Barrio Cafe is accepting donations. Esparza said you can throw cash over her backyard fence. She lives behind Barrio Cafe.