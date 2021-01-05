PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy McCain issued a plea for help on social media Tuesday night to Arizona's top medical authority, calling on the state to take more action to help a hospital on the Navajo Nation.

McCain directed her tweet to Dr. Cara Christ, the Director of Arizona's Department of Health Services. McCain says a good friend of hers who works at the hospital in Fort Defiance, told her that the hospital is out of beds, and staff is triaging patients outside in 28-degree temperatures.

McCain questions why this is happening and if Arizona's National Guard can help.

@drcarachrist My good friend is working at a reservation hospital. They are out of beds and now they are triaging outside in 28 degree temps. Why is this happening? Can’t the Guard help? — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) January 6, 2021

Late Tuesday night, the Arizona Department of Health Services responded to McCain's tweet and indicated the department would reach out to the facility to offer additional support.

@CindyMcCain Thank you for contacting us and providing additional details to @DrCaraChrist. The @AZDHS Surge Line has transferred every COVID patient in Arizona to the level of care they need, and we are reaching out to the facility to offer additional support. https://t.co/hjoKT3wNPD — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 6, 2021

The Navajo Nation has been under a strict lockdown for several weeks, and 57-hour weekend curfews as COVID-19 cases reached a level of "uncontrolled spread" in 68 communities on the reservation. The stay at home orders and curfews will be in effect until the risk and cases decline.