PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Cindy McCain issued a plea for help on social media Tuesday evening to Arizona's top medical authority, calling on the state to take more action to help a hospital on the Navajo Nation. The Governor's Office responded late Tuesday night saying the facility is in "good shape."

McCain directed her tweet to Dr. Cara Christ, the director of Arizona's Department of Health Services. McCain said a good friend of hers who works at the hospital in Fort Defiance, told her that the hospital is out of beds, and staff is triaging patients outside in 28-degree temperatures.

McCain questions why this is happening and if Arizona's National Guard can help.

@drcarachrist My good friend is working at a reservation hospital. They are out of beds and now they are triaging outside in 28 degree temps. Why is this happening? Can’t the Guard help? — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) January 6, 2021

Late Tuesday night, the Arizona Department of Health Services responded to McCain's tweet and indicated the department would reach out to the facility to offer additional support. A few hours later, a spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey, C.J. Karamargin, emailed Arizona's Family with an update on the hospital's conditions. He said the Fort Defiance Hospital now has beds available and triage is taking place indoors. Outdoor triage is for only daytime, he said. Karamargin said the supervisor told him the hospital is in "good shape now" and it's not crowded in the emergency room. ADHS is working with the facility on the need for nurses.

@CindyMcCain Thank you for contacting us and providing additional details to @DrCaraChrist. The @AZDHS Surge Line has transferred every COVID patient in Arizona to the level of care they need, and we are reaching out to the facility to offer additional support. https://t.co/hjoKT3wNPD — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 6, 2021

The Navajo Nation has been under a strict lockdown for several weeks, and 57-hour weekend curfews as COVID-19 cases reached a level of "uncontrolled spread" in 68 communities on the reservation. The stay at home orders and curfews will be in effect until the risk and cases decline.