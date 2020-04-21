TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases grows, so does the need for face masks for our first responders and front-line workers. Now one Valley community group is stepping up to help.
Last week, this group of volunteers delivered 61 thousand masks to hospitals and healthcare workers. This week, they're delivering masks to first responders in Mesa, and their motivation is simple: help those who help us.
“We are just pulling this together and trying to help the people who need us,” said Angel Wong, with the group Chinese-American COVID-19 Relief AZ.
“We've been trying very hard to make sure our officers are outfitted with all the proper PPE,” said Mesa Police Commander Jeff Cutler. “Our officers are wearing face masks and gloves on every call.”
Finding more masks is a challenge. So, the group Chinese-American COVID-19 Relief AZ is donating five thousand masks to the Mesa Police Department and another two thousand to the Mesa Fire Department.
“Everyone's trying to step up and help,” said Sam Wang, with Chinese-American COVID-19 Relief AZ.
What started as a small discussion in a chat group grew into a GoFundMe Page with close to $85,000 raised to buy 160 thousand masks.
“We want to help as much as possible, especially those first-line workers sacrificing their life and their time to serve the community,” said Susan Liu with Chinese American COVID-19 Relief AZ.
The coronavirus, originating in Wuhan, China, has also spread some anti-Asian sentiments. While Angel has not experienced any of that herself, she hopes this effort sends a strong message.
“We care about the community, and that's what we want to do is pay back the community and do what we can,” said Wong. “In the future, if anything happens, we'll say ‘hey we are doing this, what were you doing at the time? We were contributing to our community. Did you do anything for our community?’ That's what we're doing.”