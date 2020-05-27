PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- As the pandemic continues to play out, national child abuse hotline calls to Childhelp have been climbing. Childhelp is non-profit charity that helps victims of child abuse.
Child abuse can't be reported if the signs are missed. The coronavirus pandemic is isolating more families making it more difficult to identify and prevent abuse. Even so, that's not stopping people from calling the hotline for help.
“We call it compound trauma,” said Daphne Young with Childhelp. “We get calls like, 'school was my safe place' or, 'I went away to college to get away from my sexual abuser and the people who went along with it or looked the other way and now I am back.'"
Childhelp is seeing a big increase in calls from families in crisis. “We had a 10% spike initially then it went to 31% and now it’s at 17, so we are seeing double digits every month,” said Young. “This double-digit increase means the mandated reporters, all the teachers and coaches and people we count on to keep our children safe are not putting eyes on children and they are still being abused. Nothing has changed about that.”
What has changed is the number of parents and children self-reporting. They don't necessarily call police, but they do call to talk with a counselor for support. “What gives me hope is that we are seeing so many kids come forward and advocate for themselves,” said Young.
That's especially true for teenage girls who are calling and texting for help. “We can't let this health pandemic become an abuse pandemic,” said Young. People are encouraged to look out for one another. You can share your concern for a friend or neighbor with Childhelp and count on them to intervene. “If you are right it could be the difference between life and death,” said Young.
The Childhelp national child abuse hotline is 1-800-4-A-Child. It is dedicated to the prevention of child abuse and serves the U.S. and Canada. The hotline is staffed by degreed professional crisis counselors 24/7, who can provide assistance in more than 170 languages. Counselors offer confidential crisis intervention, information, literature and referrals. More information is online.