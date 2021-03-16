PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the tight-knit Valencia family, days at the Phoenix Zoo meant memories to smile about for years.
"Our original perception of the zoo, of it being such a perfect place for all families no matter what, it kind of just disappeared," said Cielo Valencia.
She said an uncomfortable encounter last week replaced their good memories with one they wish had never happened.
Valencia's dad, George, said staff at the zoo made the family leave because 12-year-old Joseph would not wear a mask or a face shield the zoo gave him.
Joseph has autism.
"He's non-verbal," said George. "He's like a one-year-old baby, so he wouldn't understand the concept of wearing a mask."
"When they came over, and they brought the policeman to escort us off the premises, I kind of just walked away at that point," said Cielo. "I was basically in tears."
The Phoenix Zoo President and CEO Bert Castro said everyone two and up must wear a mask there. "As an organization, sometimes, you can't win either way," said Castro. "We lost one of our employees to COVID, and it really shook us deeply."
Castro said as COVID-19 numbers dip, the zoo plans to relax its policy. "We want everybody to be here at the zoo, but we feel like we have an obligation to make sure our staff are safe and our animals are safe and our guests are safe," said Castro.
Joseph's family thinks the zoo should make exceptions for people with disabilities. "I just want them to be aware that not everyone is the same," said Cielo. "Not everyone can communicate as easily. Not everyone can tolerate the mask."
Castro said it's difficult issue, but the zoo had to make tough decisions as an organization. "We're hoping when we get to a point where it is safe to relax our policies that they will come out and have a great time," said Castro.
He said once policies do relax, you'll find that update on The Phoenix Zoo website.