PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Charles Barkley is back home in the Valley. The former Phoenix Suns star gave fans a scare when he thought he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Barkley was in New York for an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert. He returned to Atlanta and wasn't feeling well. He self quarantined in his Atlanta condo for 10 days and returned to his Valley home after testing negative.
On a much more serious note, Charles Barkley has spent his time since the #NBA suspended its season counting his blessings & trying to help where he can #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/HxvQ3jpJ5F— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 29, 2020
Barkley has been trying to support his favorite restaurants. He also bought a mountain bike to get exercise after making a pact with a group of other local fellow former professional athletes.
“We cannot drink every day”Former #Suns star & #NBA MVP Charles Barkley with some the most helpful #quarantine advice. Sir Charles is back in the Valley after testing negative #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/Rk8SmJT7Y3— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 29, 2020
Barkley has been exercising twice a day and only drinking on Fridays and Saturdays. He's also been watching the Michael Jordan documentary "The Last Dance" and talked at length about his only regret about the 1993 NBA Finals.
Barkley reflects on 1993 #NBA Finals & his only regret from the series, not being more aggressive in game 1. #AZFamily pic.twitter.com/3LB0YkJbjS— Mark McClune (@MarkMcClune) April 29, 2020
Barkley added that the Suns would be able to compete well with current NBA teams because none of them would have an answer for Kevin Johnson, who had to battle hand checking. He also continued his feud with Warriors star Draymond Green by saying, "All I'll say is too small."
Barkley was the NBA MVP in 1993 with the Suns and played in Phoenix for four seasons.