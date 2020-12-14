PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County released detailed information on Monday about the different phases of COVID-19 vaccine distribution and how residents can qualify to get the vaccine.

According to the Maricopa County website, "because there is likely to be limited supply when vaccine first becomes available, CDC will direct what groups are prioritized based on their risk levels. The first phase of vaccine distribution will include healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, with more details to come from CDC once a vaccine has been approved for distribution." The plan is to distribute the vaccines in phases 1, 2 and 3.

Click here to see if you qualify for one of the first vaccines.

Phase 1 is broken into 1A, 1B, and 1C. The vaccine will be distributed between December 2020 through Spring 2021.

1A will go to healthcare workers, emergency medical service workers, and long-term care facility staff and residents.

1B will go to other healthcare workers, adults in congregate settings, law enforcement, teachers and childcare workers, and essential services/critical industry workers.

1C will go to adults 65 years or older and adults of any age who have high-risk medical conditioners.

According to Maricopa County, the reason healthcare workers are getting the vaccine first is because of their work environment and the level of exposure of the coronavirus. This is to keep hospitals and clinics functioning.

Phase 2 will go to anyone who does not qualify for Phase 1, additional high-risk/critical populations and the general population. This phase will take place between Spring 2021 and Summer 2021.

Phase 3 will go to anyone not included in Phase 1 or Phase 2 and the general population. This will take place Summer 2021 and beyond.

The new details come Monday afternoon, just hours after Maricopa County received their first ship of the Pfizer vaccine.

With news of a #COVID19Vaccine arriving in AZ, there are likely many questions going around. Get accurate, up-to-date vaccine information at https://t.co/q9GBWGYwlL. pic.twitter.com/Jpi06S4blQ — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) December 14, 2020

To get updated information, visit Maricopa County's website here. You can find more information on COVID-19 vaccination recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) here.