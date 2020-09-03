PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A little device you find at drugstores could save your life. Doctors say a pulse oximeter, or a "pulse ox" device can show you when it's time to go to the hospital for COVID-19.
"There might be people out there who have coronavirus, and they feel fine, but their oxygen levels are actually low, so you really wouldn't know that unless you had a device to measure that," said Valley ER doctor Arya Chowdhury.
You put the pulse ox device on your finger. From there, it measures the amount of oxygen in your blood. "If the coronavirus affects your lungs, so when there's inflammation in the lung, you're not able to oxygenate correctly, and it can affect the amount of oxygen in those red cells, and that's what's being measured," said Chowdhury.
But just because you have low oxygen levels does not necessarily mean you have COVID-19. Other conditions could also affect it. "It's not necessarily a screening tool for COVID, so if you have symptoms you should see your provider, and you should get formal testing done," said Chowdhury.
She said if you're healthy and don't have a condition like COPD, your oxygen saturation should be 92 or higher. If it drops below that, she said you should go to the emergency room.
"Especially younger individuals who tend to be healthier, they don't necessarily have a lot of symptoms, so they might have a little bit of cough, and they're checking their oxygen level, and it says like 75 percent, and so they come in and that really did save their life," said Chowdhury.
You can find a pulse ox device on Amazon for as low as $17. Drugstores like Walgreens also carry them.
Dr. Chowdhury says the numbers are pretty accurate, but if you have dark nail polish on or a vascular disease, that could throw your numbers off.