PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- The coronavirus pandemic means hospitals can't have visitors. Now, families are being forced to say goodbye to their loved ones in the parking lot and rely solely on technology to stay connected.
But hospital chaplains want you to know that your loved one is not alone. “Everyone is doing what they can to make an unbearable situation bearable,” said Mario Valadez, Senior Director of Mission Integration for Dignity Health Chandler Regional and Mercy Gilbert Medical Centers.
Gone are the days of sitting alongside a sick loved one in the hospital. COVID-19 has robbed us of that. “It created a dynamic that no one was prepared for,” said Valadez. “That dynamic was the separation and distance.”
Valadez is one of thousands of chaplains across the country working in healthcare facilities to ensure patients, family members and hospital staff are spiritually and emotionally supported. “Really, what we would do in person, we are doing by phone and surprisingly it’s been a really impactful way of connecting with our patients and their families,” said Valadez. “They are scared, they are very anxious and fearful so it’s important we be present for that and help them journey through that.”
While nothing can replace the human touch, more important is the personal touch. “We all know the value of having a support network and how much strength people find in that,” said Chaplain Joseph Phipps of Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center in Gilbert. “Sometimes just being present, it brings a lot of healing to people.”
That means sometimes Phipps masks up to visit his non-COVID patients from a safe distance. Other times, it means making another call to check in on one those fighting to survive this pandemic. “As hard as it is, it’s giving patients a lot of time to sit by themselves and evaluate their lives,” said Phipps. “And, for them to see how they want life to look moving forward, I think has created an atmosphere for more healing.”
Chaplains are available 24/7. They're sort of the unsung heroes during this uncertain time. And while healthcare workers are also going above and beyond, spending extra time with patients missing their families, their time is limited. So it really is a team approach, to treat the physical, emotional and spiritual well-being of each patient so they aren’t lonely.