SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Upcoming football games for Chaparral High School have been canceled after a player for Chaparral's varsity team tested positive for coronavirus.
According to the Scottsdale Unified School District, the player, who last attended football practice on Friday, is now in isolation. Chaparral's junior varsity and varsity teams, their coaches, and staff have been notified of possible exposure and instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
The district is now working with the Maricopa County Health Department to conduct contact tracing and help identify anyone who may have had close contact with the student-athlete. Public health officials define an exposure or 'close contact' as having been within six feet for longer than ten minutes.
As a result of the possible exposure and quarantine, Chaparral's JV game on Thursday, Oct. 1, and varsity game on Friday, Oct. 2, against Saguaro High School have been canceled. The district also has canceled games against Sandra Day O'Connor High School scheduled for Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.
According to the district, Chaparral's freshmen football team's games are still scheduled to play since there was no close contact between the teams.
Although Chaparral is not currently open for in-person learning, the district is set to re-open on Monday, Oct. 12, after its annual fall break.
“We feel so badly for the affected students that they will not be able to partake in their regular activities during this isolation period,” said Superintendent Dr. Scott A. Menzel. “However, this does serve as a sharp reminder that in order to keep our schools and extracurricular activities open, we must have the strong cooperation from all families, students, and staff to monitor their health, recognize and report symptoms, and stay at home when sick or when a family member is sick.”