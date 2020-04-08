PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – As we battle through this COVID-19 crisis, the need for health care workers is greater than ever, including the need for paramedics.
"We all signed up to do this and I think, regardless if it was ‘good times’ or ‘hard times,’ it's putting us in a position to where we can really impact and help people,” said Quaid McKinnon, a soon-to-be Phoenix College graduate.
Next month McKinnon will get his diploma from Phoenix College. Shortly after that, he'll start working as a paramedic for the Phoenix Fire Department. He already works for the department in a different role.
“To some, this would look like a hard time people who do it and it’s our passion,” he said. “It's a time for us to use our skills to make a difference in the world. We just need people like my classmates and me to help out."
Last month the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) issued a provisional certification, which would allow paramedic students near graduation to begin emergency medical service.
It's a change from previous protocol because of the COVID-19 crisis. “Unfortunately because of the pandemic, we're unable to do the psychomotor evaluation like we normally would with a national registry proctor exam," said Bob Pelletier, Phoenix College’s Paramedic Program director.
Arizona’s Family reached out to the Arizona Department of Health Services about whether they would adopt the changes.
In an email response, the department said:
Applicants for initial Arizona Paramedic certification are required to provide the Bureau of EMS & Trauma System with a certificate showing their completion of statewide standardized training and a statewide standardized certification test or documentation of current registration in a national certification organization such as National Registry of Emergency Medical Care Technicians (NREMT).” AZDHS added, “NREMT provisional certification will still require a student to pass the cognitive examination. Arizona Paramedic students first time pass rates on psychomotor examinations are extremely high with all students passing on their second attempt.
Nonetheless, whatever will happen in the upcoming weeks, students like McKinnon will be ready to answer the call, to help with this crisis and others in the future.